Dr. Nicole Mau, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners3613 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been a patient of Dr. Mau for several years. I've been very happy with our interactions. In my experience, she is friendly and accurate in her diagnosis. I have recommended her to friends.
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Mau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mau has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.