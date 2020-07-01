Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Melendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Melendez, MD
Dr. Nicole Melendez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Melendez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Melendez's Office Locations
-
1
BayCare Medical Group4321 N Macdill Ave Ste 305, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 356-7161
- 2 4612 N Habana Ave Fl 1, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 840-3526
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melendez?
I have been with Dr Melendez for several years. She listens and is thoughtful in her response
About Dr. Nicole Melendez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1457453409
Education & Certifications
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melendez accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melendez works at
Dr. Melendez has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.