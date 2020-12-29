Overview of Dr. Nicole Miller, MD

Dr. Nicole Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Vanderbilt University Transplant Center in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.