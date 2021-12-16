Dr. Nicole Mirjafari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirjafari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Mirjafari, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Mirjafari, MD
Dr. Nicole Mirjafari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mirjafari's Office Locations
Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Lehigh260 Beth Stacey Blvd Unit 220, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 344-8384
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been struggling for a few weeks trying to find out what was going on, seeing several doctors. Dr.. Nicole was phenomenal, she was the first doctor that I felt confident in. She took very good care of my daughter and seemed genuinely concerned about her and getting her healed. She listened to all my concerns and called me as soon as she got the test results which helped to reassure me that my daughter was healing. We are so blessed to have had the opportunity to have Dr. Nicole as our doctor.
About Dr. Nicole Mirjafari, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144325622
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital
- St Francis Hospital
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirjafari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirjafari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirjafari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirjafari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirjafari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirjafari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirjafari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.