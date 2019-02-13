Dr. Nicole Mueller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Mueller, DO
Dr. Nicole Mueller, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center.
Granbury Eye Clinic1201 Medical Plaza Ct, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 279-9044Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Glen Rose Medical Center
Had my cataract surgery today on my right eye and Dr. Mueller was amazing! She checked and doubled checked to make sure everything was correct before proceeding the surgery! She is top notch and would highly recommend!!! Can't wait to get the other eye done next month!!!
- American Osteopathic College Of Ophthamologists.
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- St John-Oakland Hosp
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- Florida State University
