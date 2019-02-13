See All Ophthalmologists in Granbury, TX
Dr. Nicole Mueller, DO

Ophthalmology
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicole Mueller, DO

Dr. Nicole Mueller, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Mueller works at Granbury Eye Clinic in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Mueller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Granbury Eye Clinic
    1201 Medical Plaza Ct, Granbury, TX 76048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 279-9044
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Tear Duct Disorders

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oscar Health
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • State Farm
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 13, 2019
    Had my cataract surgery today on my right eye and Dr. Mueller was amazing! She checked and doubled checked to make sure everything was correct before proceeding the surgery! She is top notch and would highly recommend!!! Can't wait to get the other eye done next month!!!
    Cindy Hicks in Granbury, TX — Feb 13, 2019
    About Dr. Nicole Mueller, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992703789
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Osteopathic College Of Ophthamologists.
    Residency
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    • St John-Oakland Hosp
    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Mueller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mueller works at Granbury Eye Clinic in Granbury, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mueller’s profile.

    Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

