Dr. Nicole Post, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (11)
Map Pin Small Haddonfield, NJ
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicole Post, MD

Dr. Nicole Post, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.

Dr. Post works at Nicole Post MD LLC in Haddonfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

4.7 (12)
4.6 (10)
Dr. Post's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nicole Post MD LLC
    15 MECHANIC ST, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 701-8328

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Nicole Post, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1740360502
Education & Certifications

  • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
  • Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicole Post, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Post is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Post has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Post has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Post works at Nicole Post MD LLC in Haddonfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Post’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Post. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Post.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Post, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Post appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

