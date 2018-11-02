Dr. Nicole Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Rashid, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Rashid, MD
Dr. Nicole Rashid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations
Spectacle Shoppe LLC4513 MACCORKLE AVE SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-7371
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor!
About Dr. Nicole Rashid, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932214939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
