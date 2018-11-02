Overview of Dr. Nicole Rashid, MD

Dr. Nicole Rashid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rashid works at Rashid & Rashid Mds in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.