Dr. Nicole Riehle, DMD
Dr. Nicole Riehle, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Allis, WI.
RLJ Dental10401 W Lincoln Ave Ste 103, West Allis, WI 53227 Directions (414) 567-0443Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Very professional and friendly
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Riehle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Riehle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Riehle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Riehle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riehle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riehle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riehle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.