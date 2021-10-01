Dr. Schrader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Schrader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Schrader, MD
Dr. Nicole Schrader, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Faculty Georg August University Gottingen and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Schrader works at
Dr. Schrader's Office Locations
Becker ENT Center1 Union St Ste 206, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 279-0009
Penn Medicine Becker Ent & Allergy Bunn Drive256 Bunn Dr Ste A, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 430-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say about Dr. Schrader and her Staff can be summed up in two words "TOTALLY EXCELLENCE". Her staff is very Friendly and Professional with winning personalities. Just the other day I had my brows done by one of her team members Kylie. She made my experience painless and very comfortable. If you want a stress free upgrade, and we all need that touch up here and there every now and then, that's the place to go. Trust Me....
About Dr. Nicole Schrader, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, German and Russian
- 1215058128
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- St Vincents Ny Med College
- Med Faculty Georg August University Gottingen
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schrader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrader speaks German and Russian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.