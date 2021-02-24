Dr. Nicole Sonn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Sonn, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Sonn, MD
Dr. Nicole Sonn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Dr. Sonn works at
Dr. Sonn's Office Locations
-
1
Carmel13420 N Meridian St Ste 400, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 573-7050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Seven Hills Ob-gyn Associates LLC380 S Junction Xing Ste B, Westfield, IN 46074 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonn?
Dr. Sonn was very warm, friendly, professional, respectful. She made me (and my health) her priority. She did not rush; had time for questions and explanations. Entire team was very well-organized, helpful, and efficient. However, what I liked best was their attentiveness and ability to relate to my age and issues.
About Dr. Nicole Sonn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487996500
Education & Certifications
- Loyola
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Depauw University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonn accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonn works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.