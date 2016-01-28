Dr. Nicole Spare, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Spare, DO
Dr. Nicole Spare, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Headache Center900 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In my 10+ years as a patient of Jefferson Headache Center, Dr. Spare has been the only physician that has responded to my needs when I needed assistance outside of an scheduled appointment. I've had several Fellows in charge of my care at Jefferson; Dr. Spare has been the only physician to ever remember me personally and respond to phone calls for assistance. She takes her time and completely consumes your attention to the patient. I highly recommend.
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
