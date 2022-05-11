Dr. Nicole Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Spencer, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Spencer, MD
Dr. Nicole Spencer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer's Office Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Chicago1431 N Western Ave Ste 306, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 332-2226
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Chicago2222 W Division St Ste 310, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 491-5047
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spencer?
She very kind and understanding. She’s also very knowledgeable in her job. A consummate professional
About Dr. Nicole Spencer, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1518123520
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.