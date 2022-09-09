Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sroka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD
Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Sroka's Office Locations
Piedmont Fayette Hospital1255 Highway 54 W, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-7000
Piedmont Physicians Breast Surgery1279 Highway 54 W Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to and met Dr Sroka for TNBC surgery. She eased my mind with her care plan for me at our 1st meeting and gave me options. Dr. Sroka was patient, took her time with fragile me and advised the courses of action that would be taken and what to expect from breast surgery. I received a very detailed A-Z book full of information to educate me with what to expect throughout this process. EVERYTHING in the book was on point. All questions and concerns are ALWAYS addressed at every visit. Follow-up by office staff has always been on point. Her PA, Support staff, and front office staff eased this process for me. Everyone was so kind and with a caring spirit.
About Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861668337
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Univ of Wisconsin
