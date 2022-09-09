Overview of Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD

Dr. Nicole Sroka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Sroka works at Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.