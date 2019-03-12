Overview of Dr. Nicole Stern, MD

Dr. Nicole Stern, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.



Dr. Stern works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.