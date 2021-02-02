See All Dermatologists in Tavares, FL
Dr. Nicole Swenson, DO

Dermatology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nicole Swenson, DO is a Dermatologist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Swenson works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tavares in Tavares, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tavares
    1816 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - Metrowest
    1507 Park Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - South Downtown
    80 W Grant St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2021
    Yes, took her time, thorough.
    Sonya Fletcher — Feb 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Swenson, DO
    About Dr. Nicole Swenson, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275805921
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Swenson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swenson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Swenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

