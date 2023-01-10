Dr. Nicole Szell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Szell, DO
Overview of Dr. Nicole Szell, DO
Dr. Nicole Szell, DO is an Urology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Szell's Office Locations
Suncoast Sex Health430 Morton Plant St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-1508
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Szell is very nice and I never felt rushed as some have said. She listened to my concerns. Prescribed medicine to help with my issues. Surgery is possible at some point but I do not believe that Dr Szell performs the specific surgery I might require. I did get a scan as she requested which allowed me to skip getting additional Biopsies. Her office was also nice enough to call my Rx into Mark Cubans "COST PLUS DRUG CO" where I saved about 70% over CVS even using Good Rx.
About Dr. Nicole Szell, DO
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1124316088
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szell works at
Dr. Szell has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szell speaks Creole.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Szell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.