Dr. Nicole Tapia, MD

General Surgery
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nicole Tapia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Ut Health Sciences Center At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Tapia works at Houston Methodist Department of Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-5141
  2
    Comprehensive Care Center
    8520 Broadway St Ste 220, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-5141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    About Dr. Nicole Tapia, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1427370261
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    • Ut Health Sciences Center At San Antonio
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Tapia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tapia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tapia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

