Overview

Dr. Nicole Tapia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Ut Health Sciences Center At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Tapia works at Houston Methodist Department of Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.