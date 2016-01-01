Dr. Nicole Tapia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Tapia, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Tapia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Ut Health Sciences Center At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Tapia works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5141
-
2
Comprehensive Care Center8520 Broadway St Ste 220, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 441-5141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicole Tapia, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1427370261
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Ut Health Sciences Center At San Antonio
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
