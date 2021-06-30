Dr. Theuvenet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Theuvenet, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Theuvenet, MD
Dr. Nicole Theuvenet, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theuvenet's Office Locations
- 1 8475 S Eastern Ave Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 933-0971
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theuvenet is an absolute ANGEL! After building trust and relationships with several other neurologists in Las Vegas, I always felt let down every time they moved practices or left the area entirely. It was a constant revolving door and I felt like I was getting nowhere. Dr. T has a very established practice with a GREAT, CARING STAFF!! It is a very clean, comfortable office space and the waiting room is never ever packed with patients. Dr. T really takes her time and LISTENS. She explains things in detail. And she always has a friendly smile on her face. She is KNOWLEDGEABLE and on top of her game. She never forgets anything we discussed from a previous visit. And her bedside manner is topnotch. Finding Dr. Theuvenet has been a Blessing in my life. I'm so thankful for her and her terrific staff.
About Dr. Nicole Theuvenet, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1972662393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
