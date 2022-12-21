See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Milpitas, CA
Dr. Nicole Vecchi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicole Vecchi, MD

Dr. Nicole Vecchi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Vecchi works at Vecchi and Nguyen Mds in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vecchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vecchi and Nguyen Mds
    429 S Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035 (408) 935-9586

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Dizziness
Vertigo
Wellness Examination

Dizziness
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Coccygeal Pain
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gait Abnormality
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Vecchi takes really good care of her patients. Excellents Dr and her team are wonderful. Thanks you so much Dr Vecchi.
    Quyen Doan — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Nicole Vecchi, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French
    NPI Number
    1407882863
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    Yale University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Vecchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vecchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vecchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vecchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vecchi works at Vecchi and Nguyen Mds in Milpitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vecchi’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vecchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vecchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vecchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vecchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

