Dr. Nicole Velez, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Velez, MD is a Dermatologist in Cranberry Township, PA. They completed their fellowship with American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Velez works at
Locations
Pittsburgh Skin144 Emeryville Dr Ste 230, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 206-2966
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful Dr. And surgeon! She is very patient, caring, and skilled in Mohs surgery. She removed my cancer and put my nose back together with skill and expertise. Thank you, Dr. Velez! I will be forever grateful! D. Metzger
About Dr. Nicole Velez, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1205095486
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Harvard Medical School
- Carnegie Mellon U
- Dermatology, Internal Medicine and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Velez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Velez works at
Dr. Velez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
