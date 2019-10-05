Overview

Dr. Nicole Welsh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Boys Town National Research Hospital and CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.



Dr. Welsh works at Renown Medical Group - Pediatrics - McCabe in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.