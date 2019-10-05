See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Reno, NV
Dr. Nicole Welsh, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Welsh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Boys Town National Research Hospital and CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.

Dr. Welsh works at Renown Medical Group - Pediatrics - McCabe in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renown Medical Group - Pediatrics - McCabe
    15 McCabe Dr Ste 100, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-5000
  2. 2
    Nicole Welsh Pllc
    639 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 245-2373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boys Town National Research Hospital
  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
Bedwetting
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Diarrhea
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder
Nausea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 05, 2019
    Very caring DR. She’s patient and listens to the child and parents. Karina her medical asst.is very quick and eager to help.
    CA — Oct 05, 2019
    About Dr. Nicole Welsh, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427204486
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Welsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Welsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

