Overview

Dr. Nicole Worden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Worden works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Brainerd, MN, Grand Rapids, MN, Hermantown, MN and Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.