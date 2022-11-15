Dr. Zern has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Zern, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Zern, MD
Dr. Nicole Zern, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Zern works at
Dr. Zern's Office Locations
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-4477Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Valley Vascular Surgery4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 530, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3433
Surgical Services Ms B-2501550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 364-0500
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance825 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 606-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I never wrote a review in my life but I recently had thyroid surgery with Dr. Nicole Zern, for papillary thyroid cancer and my experience from start to finish was incredible. She is thorough, takes time to answer all questions, gets back to patient after surgery about concerns, the incision is so much smaller than I expected and healing well. She is to me what makes a phenomenal surgeon/Dr. She is both intelligent, great at what she does and a compassionate, caring person. I am hoping the system never changes that. Thank u Dr. Zern.
About Dr. Nicole Zern, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043534936
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zern works at
Dr. Zern has seen patients for Adrenalectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.