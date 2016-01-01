Overview of Dr. Nicole Zuber, MD

Dr. Nicole Zuber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Zuber works at NBIMC Psychiatry Inpatient in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.