Overview

Dr. Nicolle Overstreet, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Overstreet works at Lafayette Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.