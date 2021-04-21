Overview of Dr. Nida Arabi, MD

Dr. Nida Arabi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ.



Dr. Arabi works at Hypertension And Nephrology Specialists in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Neenah, WI and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.