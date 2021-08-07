See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Nida Hameed, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nida Hameed, MD

Dr. Nida Hameed, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College - Karachi and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Hameed works at Florida Infectious Disease in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hameed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Infectious Disease
    102 Park Place Blvd Ste 2, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 495-1509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 07, 2021
    She is an excellent doctor as well as an amazing human being. She was the best experience I had during my stay at Celebration Health.
    CRISTINA SATRAPA — Aug 07, 2021
    About Dr. Nida Hameed, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881866218
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency
    • MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College - Karachi
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nida Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hameed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hameed works at Florida Infectious Disease in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hameed’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hameed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hameed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

