Dr. Nida Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nida Hussain, MD
Dr. Nida Hussain, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 202, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 802-7480
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4305 W Medical Center Dr Ste 1, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hussain is a VERY KNOWLEDGABLE, PATIENT, CARING DOCTOR. She goes above & beyond explaining things to you; &, she doesn't rush you, or make you feel uneasy.
About Dr. Nida Hussain, MD
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati Medical Center/College of Medicine
- Rush University Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
