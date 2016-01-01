Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nida Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nida Khan, MD
Dr. Nida Khan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Staten Island University Hospital Emergency Department355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 757-2740
-
2
Staten Island Mental Health Society Inc.669 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 442-2225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
About Dr. Nida Khan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932447422
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.