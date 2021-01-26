Dr. Laurin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nida Laurin, MD
Overview of Dr. Nida Laurin, MD
Dr. Nida Laurin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vilnius University Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Laurin's Office Locations
Nkl Neurology Plc.9817 N 95th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 779-3997
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
- 3 755 E McDowell Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3300
Valley Surgery Center LLC9458 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 314-2099
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT ! Already expressed in orientation page.
About Dr. Nida Laurin, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- Vilnius University Hospitals
- Vilnius University Medical Faculty
Dr. Laurin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laurin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laurin has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laurin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Laurin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laurin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laurin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laurin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.