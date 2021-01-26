Overview of Dr. Nida Laurin, MD

Dr. Nida Laurin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vilnius University Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Laurin works at NKL NEUROLOGY in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.