Overview

Dr. Nidal Hasan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Hammond.



Dr. Hasan works at Optimum Endocrien Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Munster, IN and Whiting, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.