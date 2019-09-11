Overview

Dr. Nidal Isber is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Isber works at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Third Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.