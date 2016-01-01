Dr. Makhoul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nidal Makhoul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nidal Makhoul, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY.
Dr. Makhoul works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cvph Cardiology214 Cornelia St Ste 203, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 563-2404
-
2
Alice Hyde Medical Center Laboratory133 Park St, Malone, NY 12953 Directions (518) 481-2545
-
3
Massena Memorial Hospital1 Hospital Dr, Massena, NY 13662 Directions (315) 769-1111
-
4
Cvph Medical Center75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 562-7742
Hospital Affiliations
- Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake
- Alice Hyde Medical Center
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Massena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makhoul?
About Dr. Nidal Makhoul, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1063409282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makhoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makhoul works at
Dr. Makhoul has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhoul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makhoul speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhoul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhoul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makhoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makhoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.