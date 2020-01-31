Dr. Nidal Masri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nidal Masri, MD
Overview of Dr. Nidal Masri, MD
Dr. Nidal Masri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Masri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Masri's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Anays Santana-Izquierdo MD4330 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 967-6797Thursday10:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nidal Masri M D P A1100 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 262-6484Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masri?
Wow this guy is amazing is a professional he is a human bein smiling and caring I feel so secure beside him I'm so happy with him and his staff doctor tank you million times with millions stars you r amazing ??????????
About Dr. Nidal Masri, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396825105
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masri works at
Dr. Masri has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masri speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Masri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.