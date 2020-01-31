See All General Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Nidal Masri, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Hollywood, FL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nidal Masri, MD

Dr. Nidal Masri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Masri works at Dr. Anays Santana-Izquierdo MD in Hollywood, FL with other offices in West Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Masri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Anays Santana-Izquierdo MD
    4330 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 967-6797
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nidal Masri M D P A
    1100 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 262-6484
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nidal Masri, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396825105
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Mt Sinai Med Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Medical College of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nidal Masri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Masri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Masri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Masri has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Masri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

