Overview of Dr. Nidha Mattappally, MD

Dr. Nidha Mattappally, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salem, NH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Mattappally works at Holy Family Hospital in Salem, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.