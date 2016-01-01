Dr. Nidhi Jain, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nidhi Jain, DMD
Overview of Dr. Nidhi Jain, DMD
Dr. Nidhi Jain, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Folsom, CA.
Dr. Jain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Crystal Anderson2535 E Bidwell St Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 221-5750
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
About Dr. Nidhi Jain, DMD
- Periodontics
- English
- 1457530651
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.