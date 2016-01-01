Overview

Dr. Nidhi Malhotra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Malhotra works at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.