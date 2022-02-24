Dr. Nidhi Mehrotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nidhi Mehrotra, MD
Dr. Nidhi Mehrotra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Nidhi Mehrotra, MD6769 N Willow Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 325-2400
Dr.Mendota is a woman of virtues.She is very caring,has very good bedside manners and treats all health issues that I complained of.In return, I must say since she started treating me in as little as three months I started feeling healthy again up until present.Having said that,she is an asset to all patients she treats.
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- Cook Co Chldns Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
