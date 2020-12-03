Overview of Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD

Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV.



Dr. Mehta works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Henderson, NV with other offices in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.