Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD
Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
Henderson Multi-Specialty Clinic10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 309, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions
-
2
Va Sierra Nevada Health Care System975 Kirman Ave # CH116, Reno, NV 89502 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Very capable physician! Takes her time and truly listens to her patient, even about unrelated health concerns. I cannot recommend her enough!!
About Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1982707774
Education & Certifications
- A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.