Dr. Nidhi Modi, MD
Dr. Nidhi Modi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Lawrenceville Neurology Center P.A.3120 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
- 2 3131 Princeton Pike Bldg 3C, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
She gave me a comprehensive interview and physical evaluation, not at all rushed. Asked if I had questions several times.
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- West Chester Mc
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Modi speaks Hindi and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
