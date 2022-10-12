See All Registered Nurses in Bronx, NY
Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD

Women's Health Nursing
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD

Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD is a Women's Health Nurse in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Sahgal works at Essen Medical Associates P.C. in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sahgal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lokendra Rai
    2445 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 583-7736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sahgal?

    Oct 12, 2022
    I can’t even begin to say how much I respect and trust Dr Saghal she has been my doctor for over 20yrs and I have no intention of ever using another. I follow her to every office she has been in and I will continue to do if need be. She is so caring and compassionate about what she does she really love her what she does and I appreciate it. I can go on and on and on with all the great things about this doctor she is my breastfriend.
    Camita — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sahgal to family and friends

    Dr. Sahgal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sahgal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD.

    About Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD

    Specialties
    • Women's Health Nursing
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518072636
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahgal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahgal works at Essen Medical Associates P.C. in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sahgal’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahgal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.