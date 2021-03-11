Dr. Nidia Colomer De Saca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colomer De Saca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nidia Colomer De Saca, MD
Overview of Dr. Nidia Colomer De Saca, MD
Dr. Nidia Colomer De Saca, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.
Dr. Colomer De Saca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Colomer De Saca's Office Locations
-
1
Christopher C. Bautista Dpm Inc5343 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 465-9337
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colomer De Saca?
She is the best! I hope she evolves more around how CFS and depression coexist
About Dr. Nidia Colomer De Saca, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790880854
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colomer De Saca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colomer De Saca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colomer De Saca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colomer De Saca works at
Dr. Colomer De Saca has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colomer De Saca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Colomer De Saca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colomer De Saca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colomer De Saca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colomer De Saca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.