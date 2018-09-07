Overview

Dr. Nidia Villalba Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN FRANCISCO DE QUITO / COLEGIO DE CIENCIAS DE SALUD and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Villalba Rodriguez works at Parkview First Care-New Vision in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.