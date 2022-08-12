Dr. Niels Krejci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krejci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niels Krejci, MD
Overview
Dr. Niels Krejci, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS.
Locations
Dermatology Associates LLC - Norwood, MA128 Carnegie Row Ste 202, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-5858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Krejci for mohs surgery and for cosmetic reasons. He and his staff have always made me feel comfortable. He is skilled, personable and professional guiding me through both types of procedures. I would recommend him and have done so multiple times.
About Dr. Niels Krejci, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518958289
Education & Certifications
- LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
