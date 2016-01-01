Overview of Dr. Nieves Cuervo, MD

Dr. Nieves Cuervo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Sup De Cien Med De Santiago De Cuba Santiago Cuba and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Cuervo works at Nieves Cuervo MD LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.