Dr. Nigar Dargah-Zada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dargah-Zada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Nigar Dargah-Zada, MD
Dr. Nigar Dargah-Zada, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Dargah-Zada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dargah-Zada's Office Locations
-
1
Complete Neurological Care, P.C.225 Broadway Ste 705, New York, NY 10007 Directions (800) 200-8196
-
2
Complete Neurological Care11247 Queens Blvd Ste 206, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-4200
-
3
Atlant Chiropractic PC150 E 55Th ST, New York, NY 10022 Directions (718) 544-4200
About Dr. Nigar Dargah-Zada, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1528475969
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dargah-Zada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dargah-Zada works at
Dr. Dargah-Zada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dargah-Zada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dargah-Zada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dargah-Zada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.