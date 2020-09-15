See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Weill Cornell Medical College

Dr. Pereira works at Reproductive Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine
    255 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts
In Vitro Fertilization
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cysts
In Vitro Fertilization
Female Infertility

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anovulation Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In-Office Sonogram Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Salpingectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pereira?

    Sep 15, 2020
    Myself and my husband were very anxious before meeting with Dr Pereira. My husband even got upset when the front desk displayed lack of empathy and made us stand outside the office for 20 minutes without any explanation. However once we met with the doctor all our anxiety vanished. I remember seeing another Dr in the same practice and don’t remember him explaining anything about the variations in my lab results which Dr Pereira explained very clearly and meticulously. He not only discussed my reproductive health in detail but also answered all of our questions patiently. He also explained step by step process of ‘ What to do next’ until we get success. I was very anxious before meeting with him but he made me extremely comfortable. He is not just an extremely intelligent doctor but a wonderful human being with an amazing sense of humor. He treats his patients like family. It was such a relief to meet him. He is gem and we are fortunate to find him as our health care provider.
    — Sep 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pereira to family and friends

    Dr. Pereira's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pereira

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD.

    About Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235440520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pereira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pereira works at Reproductive Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pereira’s profile.

    Dr. Pereira speaks Arabic, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani and Urdu.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.