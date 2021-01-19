See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Nigel Sparks, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (17)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nigel Sparks, MD

Dr. Nigel Sparks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University Pa and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center South.

Dr. Sparks works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sparks' Office Locations

    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sanders Family — Jan 19, 2021
    About Dr. Nigel Sparks, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1982697959
    Education & Certifications

    • Uhz Sports Medicine
    • Union Memorial Orth/Union Meml Hosp
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    • Hahnemann University Pa
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
    • Baptist Medical Center South

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nigel Sparks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sparks works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sparks’s profile.

    Dr. Sparks has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sparks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

