Dr. Nigel Spier, MD
Overview of Dr. Nigel Spier, MD
Dr. Nigel Spier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine|Mcgill University Quebec and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Spier works at
Dr. Spier's Office Locations
Nigel A. Spier MD LLC3990 Sheridan St Ste 207, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 518-0094
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr Spier since I was 18 and have zero complaints. Honest and straightforward. Has addressed every concern I have. The staff are also amazing, friendly, and quick. I believe it’s been the same staff since I first started going there so it’s a great environment. Thank you Dr Spier and staff.
About Dr. Nigel Spier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1740283472
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- The George Washington U|The George Washington University
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine|Mcgill University Quebec
Dr. Spier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spier speaks French.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Spier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.