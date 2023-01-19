Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nihar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nihar Patel, MD
Dr. Nihar Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Texas Oncology-Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 341-8724
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel is friendly and very thorough. You can tell he really cares about his patients. He always asks if you have any questions for him, how you are feeling, if you have any concerns, and responds in language a lay person understands. Anybody would be lucky to have him as their doctor.
About Dr. Nihar Patel, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1528228921
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Medical Center
- George Washington University Medical Center
- George Washington University Medical Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.